(Video) Souness and Deeney share same opinion on Andy Robertson’s ability

Andy Robertson has been a mainstay of the Liverpool team during the most successful period of our modern history and few can argue against his talents.

Speaking on the Up Front Podcast, Graeme Souness and Troy Deeney were answering whether they thought certain players were world class or not.

The captain of Scotland came up during the chat and both pundits said that he wasn’t world class.

Being probably the best left back in world football in his peak and still being one of the greatest in the Premier League today, this does seem quite harsh.

You can view Souness and Deeney’s thought on Robertson via @eurofootcom on X:

Graeme Souness and @T_Deeney have their say on which players are truly world class. Do you agree with them? Let us know! 🔗 Watch or listen to the full episode here https://t.co/cxBmV5foA7 #ad pic.twitter.com/TUamVHWgX4 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 22, 2024

