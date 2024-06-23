(Video) Gini Wijnaldum’s comments to former teammate will have everyone talking

Gini Wijnaldum may no longer be a Liverpool player but he certainly will always hold a special place in the hearts of our fans.

Now representing the Netherlands at the Euros, our former midfielder was captured speaking with Xavi Simons and Kyllian Mbappe after his last match.

One X user transcribed the interaction: ‘Mbappe said to Gini ‘he doesn’t want to come to PSG’ referring to Simons and Gini replied with ‘but you know why’ hmmmmmm’.



It has got many people talking on social media to see why the former PSG man thinks someone wouldn’t want to sign for the club, especially his international teammate.

You can watch Wijnaldum’s comments via @S_allomenn and @elfayz_ on X:

At 0:13, Mbappe said to Gini ‘he doesn’t want to come to PSG’ referring to Simons and Gini replied with ‘but you know why’ hmmmmmm https://t.co/smGRlI4cG7 — Faysal (@elfayz_) June 22, 2024

