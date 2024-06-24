(Video) Brilliant way Marcelo Bielsa celebrated Nunez’s goal for Uruguay

Darwin Nunez seems like a different player at times for Uruguay and it’s safe to say that Marcelo Bielsa is getting the best out of our No.9.

With the forward scoring a crucial goal in the Copa America, the former Leeds United manager was captured enjoying the moment.

In his trademark sat on a water cooler stance, the 68-year-old was soon on his feet in jubilation with the finish.

Let’s hope that Arne Slot can get a similar tune out of the former Benfica man in the upcoming campaign.

You can view Nunez and Bielsa’s celebrations via @CopaAmerica on X:

