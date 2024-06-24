(Video) Brilliant Szoboszlai gesture for Robertson after dramatic Euros conclusion

When two Liverpool players come face-to-face it can be hard to know who to back and in Dominik Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson – it provided a dramatic conclusion.

With the Hungarian’s scoring a last-gasp winner to dump the Scots out of the Euros, it led to a poignant moment between two Reds.

After the full-time whistle, cameras captured our No.8 consoling his left-back at club level and it’s safe to say it was a hug that meant a lot.

Enemies for 90 minutes but as soon as the game ended, the bond between the pair was obvious.

