(Video) Insane: Calafiori keeps Italy in Euros with ridiculous solo run and assist

Riccardo Calafiori more than made up for his own goal mishap that saw Italy defeated 1-0 at the hands of tournament favourites Spain in the group stage.

With Luciano Spalletti’s men trailing 1-0 to Croatia in their final clash in Group B, the Bologna centre-half produced one of the moments of the tournament to save the day.

It was a mazy run of the like that Joel Matip could only be proud of, carrying the ball from midfield before laying off Mattia Zaccagni who duly broke Croatian hearts in the depths of extra time.

