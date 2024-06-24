‘Finalizing an agreement’: Journo drops intriguing Liverpool transfer update with move now a ‘formality’

Liverpool now look set to miss out on one summer transfer target if reports are to be believed.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri told his followers on X (formerly Twitter) that Bologna believe the central defender’s exit is a formality.

This comes with Juventus driving towards a final deal that would see the Old Lady fork out between €40m & €50m [£33.8-£42.3m] for the Italian national’s services.

🔳 Infos #Juventus :

🇮🇹 #BolognaFC & Bianconeri leaders are currently finalizing an agreement about Riccardo Calafiori between €40m & €50m. #Bologna see his departure as a formality and have already targeted several profiles to replace him.

✅ Confirmed. #mercato #SerieA… pic.twitter.com/W4c8TPB1J9 — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) June 24, 2024

The Serie A star has followed up an impressive campaign in the Italian top-flight with Bologna with further eye-catching displays in the European Championship.

The Merseysiders were thought to be keen on the 22-year-old, who could have filled a niche within the first-XI setup in light of non-existent alternatives to left-sided centre-half Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool should be throwing their weight about

How many left-sided (and left-footed) centre-backs in world football can you name? How many of those would be considered good enough (or potentially good enough) to play for Liverpool?

Calafiori is one of an arguably small pool of players you’d imagine Richard Hughes and his recruitment team are keeping in mind.

Once you consider our sporting director’s connections to the Italian market, it seemed to all connect wonderfully.

That said, we have had our fair share of duds from the Serie A, with perhaps the most scarring in recent memory being the extremely injury-prone Alberto Aquilani.

The other thing to consider is that Calafiori may simply wish to remain in Italy, as many national stars from that neck of the woods often so wish.

Still, it would be a huge shame to find out later that Liverpool didn’t at least extend an opportunity his way.

