Klopp favourite has no desire to play for Arne Slot; Liverpool face transfer conundrum – report

The possibility of an exit for Caominhin Kelleher just got a lot more complicated this summer.

The Republic of Ireland international is in no rush to accept the first offer that comes his way. However, he has more than indicated he’d be open to the right opportunity – namely, a No.1 role at a respectable outfit.

With Adrian having reportedly rejected a contract offer, according to Football Insider, it casts some doubt over the possibility of an exit for Liverpool’s No.2.

The Spaniard, brought to Anfield by Jurgen Klopp in 2019, is understood to have his heart set on a return to his native Spain with a move to Real Betis reportedly being finalised.

A fair decision for Adrian

At 37 years of age, we can more than respect the decision of our UEFA Super Cup winner.

A return to his homeland is only natural after years of terrific service for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

With playing minutes incredibly hard to come by when you’re competing with arguably the world’s best goalkeeper in Alisson Becker (and the best No.2 in Caoimhin Kelleher) – who can blame him?

Liverpool can’t rush into selling Kelleher

The only fly in the ointment is where this leaves our goalkeeping options for the 2024/25 season.

Though we wouldn’t expect Adrian to be donning his gloves for large portions of the season, there will probably be some reluctance to decimate our available options before securing a replacement.

Replacing both Kelleher and the former West Ham man at the same time would be an unenviable task.

Particularly whilst there are bigger priorities to focus on like the backline and the front-three.

