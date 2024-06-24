Liverpool and Arsenal set to vie for £32m talent; decision on backburner until Euro 2024 ends

Liverpool and Arsenal could go head-to-head in what’s set to be one of the more intriguing battles of the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes, the Premier League duo are joined by Paris Saint-Germain in a three-way tussle for Lutsharel Geertruida, with the Gunners reportedly on the brink of submitting an offer for the Feyenoord defender.

The 23-year-old is valued at £32m by the Eredivisie club, with a decision on his future being put on hold until Netherlands’ involvement at Euro 2024 ends, with the right-back currently at the tournament with the Oranje.

Speculation over a possible move to Liverpool was fuelled by Geertruida attending the Reds’ 2-2 draw at West Ham towards the end of April, and also by comments from one Dutch journalist a few days later.

Marcel van der Kraan was quoted by De Telegraaf as saying that LFC’s chances of signing the Feyenoord player this summer were ‘greater than 50%’ and that he’s ‘the best fit for the Premier League physically’ out of anyone in the squad that Arne Slot had at De Kuip last season.

As per FBref, the 23-year-old ranks among the top right-backs in Europe for attacking metrics such as non-penalty goals, progressive passes and touches in the opposition penalty area per 90 minutes, but it’s the defensive side of his game where there may be question marks.

He’s in the bottom 31% (or lower) for key traits such as tackles, blocks, interceptions and successful aerial duels per game, so there are a few aspects that he can certainly improve upon.

Liverpool are bound to be involved in the transfer market this summer following the arrivals of Slot and new sporting director Richard Hughes, but will right-back be a priority position?

The Reds already have one of the world’s best in that role in Trent Alexander-Arnold, although there’s a distinct possibility that he could feature in midfield in order to get the most out of his near-unsurpassable abilities in possession.

In turn, that’d pave the way for Conor Bradley to start regularly at right-back and build upon the enormous promise that he showed while deputising for the vice-captain during the latter’s injury earlier this year.

We wouldn’t like to see the Northern Ireland international go the same way as Caoimhin Kelleher and have his pathway to regular first-team starts perennially blocked, although Slot might be wary of losing out on Geertruida to a direct Premier League rival.

It’s a transfer story which looks set to remain at the forefront for another few weeks at least.

