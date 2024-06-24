Liverpool missed out on signing a huge £35m player last summer; now he’s worth £85m

Mohammed Kudus has yet to openly push for an exit from West Ham United this summer.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Ghanaian’s release clause of £85m can be activated in the current window.

⚒️ Currently, there are no concrete offers for Mohammed #Kudus on the table. Kudus, with a release clause of £85 million this summer. Contract valid until 2028. Internally, the 23 y/o winger has not yet indicated that he definitely wants to leave the club. #WHUFC @SkySportDE… pic.twitter.com/VoM6R3lj4k — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 24, 2024

The 23-year-old (turning 24 in August) registered 25 goal contributions in 48 games (across all competitions) in 2023/24.

The forward’s – recently linked with Liverpool by Give Me Sport – current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Liverpool will have to dig deep into their transfer budget

Presumably, there is a reasonably-sized budget for us to dip into this summer. After all, Liverpool didn’t end up winning the race for Moises Caicedo despite being putting a club record £111m bid on the table.

There may be a few winces on faces contemplating the £85m release clause, of course – especially given the fact Kudus was snapped up by West Ham last summer for a comparatively paltry €41.5m [£35m] (Sky).

If we’re serious about signing a long-term Mo Salah successor on the right flank, however, it’s the kind of money you could quickly justify spending.

When considering the kind of names that have been linked with Liverpool (including Johan Bakayoko and Yankuba Minteh), the Hammers star has one notable advantage – Premier League experience.

