Liverpool transfer u-turn: Reds open talks over £40m Feyenoord monster Slot loves – report

It was understood that Liverpool held no interest in Newcastle United’s Yankuba Minteh.

That’s despite the former Feyenoord loan star having spent an impressive half-season on loan with new Reds boss Arne Slot in 2023/24.

Ian Doyle had told the Echo earlier this June about the club’s position, though it seems things may have changed if one report is to be believed.

Minteh registered 16 goal contributions in 27 Eredivisie games last term.

Pete O’Rourke: Newcastle ‘rebuffed’ initial interest from Liverpool

Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider reported that Liverpool still have the Gambian on their radar owing to the teenager’s connections with Arne Slot.

The Merseysiders will have to be persistent on this front.

With the Magpies needing to balance the books to satisfy PSR requirements, it’s a potentially easy £40m (Echo) for Eddie Howe’s men, whilst also ticking an important box for Richard Hughes and his recruitment department.

Arne Slot is a fan of Minteh

With numbers like those at 19 years of age, it’s not hard to imagine why Liverpool might hold an interest in the attacker.

He’s a left-footed, right-sided winger (who can also play on the opposing flank) – consider another box ticked!

Oh, and Slot is understood to be a big fan of his old Feyenoord protege, telling reporters in quotes relayed by The Fatu Network: “He certainly doesn’t lack self-confidence. His willingness to give everything is enormous. When we see his statistics, it is really impressive. Minteh ran more sprint meters against Ajax in an hour than many players in the two games. He is incredibly fast. And he wants it so badly.”

If we’re thinking Mo Salah will end up extending his current terms at Anfield and staying for at least another season (potentially two or three), it’s an ideal solution for the club to explore.

Minteh will surely understand he’ll be the understudy to a play of the Egyptian King’s calibre.

After a season or two (or more) of learning the ropes, we then have a potentially exciting first-choice forward filing out on the right-flank for Slot!

It’s an option worth considering.

Liverpool mustn’t let Everton help Newcastle expose PSR loophole

There’s a possibility that the Blues could swoop in before Richard Hughes and Co. have their say on the matter.

A recent trend of financial fiddling has seen various Premier League clubs find their way around PSR regulations through, effectively, trading of players.

Newcastle are in the race to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin, conveniently whilst Everton are reportedly eyeing Minteh in what is surely the latest example of Premier League outfits exposing PSR’s major loophole (BBC).

If there’s an opportunity to plug a gap for the Toon Army, Liverpool should be all over it.

