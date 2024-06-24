‘Clear and confirmed’: Matteo Moretto drops evening transfer news every Liverpool fan will be intrigued by

The future of Leny Yoro is not quite concrete despite Real Madrid’s clear interest in the young defender.

It’s reportedly ‘clear and confirmed’ that the Frenchman wants to sign for Los Blancos this summer.

However, Matteo Moretto reports that the La Liga outfit won’t throw money at the problem to get this potential signing over the line.

“Right now Real Madrid want to speak with Lille and it is clear and confirmed that Leny Yoro wants to go to Real Madrid. They are his priority right now, despite the interest from the Premier League and Paris Saint-Germain,” the CaughtOffside columnist told The Daily Briefing.

“Before, Lille were asking for €60m, now it’s possible that they lower their demands to €50m, but Real Madrid do not want to throw the kitchen sink out the window for Yoro knowing he will be available for free next summer. It’s a bit of a chess match currently.”

It’s been well-established that alternative outfits to the Champions League holders would be willing to pay more to land one of Europe’s most exciting central defensive talents.

Liverpool, certainly, very much appreciate the teenager and consider him a potential generational talent.

Liverpool waiting for Real Madrid to slip up

After the PTSD-inducing transfer affair last circus revolving around Jude Bellingham’s next destination after Borussia Dortmund, you can forgive fans for being sceptical about our chances of signing Yoro.

From our perspective here at Empire of the Kop, it’s our belief that the centre-back will strike a deal with the Spanish giants.

However, there is always that slim chance that things don’t go to plan. In which case, it would be negligent on our part to not be involved in the free-for-fall for his signature alongside the likes of PSG and Manchester United.

You never know.

