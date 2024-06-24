(Video) Nunez’s post match comments show maturity and elite mentality; ‘never give up’

Darwin Nunez seems to be a different player at times when he represents Uruguay and his comments after his most recent game show that.

Speaking in the press mix zone after Copa America victory, the 25-year-old said: “I’m going to make 5 or 10 mistakes, but I’m going to try 11 times. You should never give up, otherwise nothing will ever come of it.”

This seems far away from the man who deleted all his Liverpool related Instagram posts and shows a new maturity to his mindset.

Let’s hope this keeps leading to on-field success for his nation but more importantly for the Reds next season.

You can watch Nunez’s comments via @jpromeroh on X:

🗣️ “Voy a errar 5 o 10, pero lo voy a intentar 11 veces. Nunca hay que bajar los brazos sino nunca te va a salir nada”. Darwin Núñez en zona mixta. pic.twitter.com/MDwjDA8M3H — Juan Pablo Romero (@jpromeroh) June 24, 2024

