Darwin Nunez’s former boss could hand Liverpool transfer complication over £85m transfer priority

Liverpool’s hopes of keeping one player in particular at Anfield could be complicated by one of Darwin Nunez’s former bosses.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus (who previously coached the Uruguayan at Benfica) has made Raphinha his primary transfer target and is set to go all-out for the Barcelona attacker, having already spoken to some Camp Nou officials regarding a possible move for the Brazil international.

The LaLiga giants are adamant that they won’t sell the 27-year-old for anything less than €90m (£76m), although they’re hoping to reap at least €100m (£85m) if they part with the former Leeds dynamo.

Al-Hilal’s determined pursuit of Raphinha could have repercussions for Liverpool, with Barcelona pushing to try and sign Luis Diaz (Sport), and those efforts could step up if the Brazilian is sold to the Saudi Pro League outfit.

Not only would the Camp Nou outfit be handsomely reimbursed for their current number 11 if they cash in on him amid Jesus’ interest, they’d also be increasingly eager to fill the wide attacking void that his exit would create.

The Reds’ recent links with the likes of Nico Williams and Johan Bakayoko would suggest that they’re at least planning for the possibility of losing Diaz, if the Colombian is enticed to a move to Catalonia this summer.

Although every footballer ultimately has their price, hopefully Liverpool can hold onto the 27-year-old, whose performances towards the end of last season showcased a dynamism which was lacking elsewhere in the team as a potentially glorious campaign petered out.

Transfer windows can often bring with it a domino effect whereby one deal effectively provides the prompt for another to take place, and so forth. That might be the case if Al-Hilal succeed in luring Raphinha to the Middle East, which in turn could have LFC on red alert over Diaz if Barcelona attempt to move in for the kill.

