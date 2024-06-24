(Video) ‘I’ll tell you now…’ – Declan Rice makes pertinent point in addressing Trent criticism

Declan Rice has hit the nail on the head with one point that he’s made in addressing the critics of Trent Alexander-Arnold in light of England’s limp start to Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s decision to start with the Liverpool vice-captain in midfield has met with fierce criticism from pundits and supporters, and the 25-year-old’s early withdrawal from the 1-1 draw against Denmark may suggest that his place could be at risk for Tuesday’s showdown with Slovenia.

Speaking to ITV‘s Gabriel Clarke ahead of that match, the Arsenal midfielder pointed out the fallacy of those who had long pleaded for his England teammate to play in the middle of the park but are now singing from the opposite hymn sheet.

Rice said: “It’s funny because people were calling for Trent to play in midfield. Half the country are calling for Trent to play in midfield. You play him in midfield and then you want to bring him down. I don’t get it. I don’t get it at all.

“I’ll defend all of my boys until the day I never put on an England shirt. Trent is one of the best players I’ve ever seen. Don’t call for someone to play in a position and then backtrack, all because you think he’s had a bad game or something.

“I’ll tell you now, Trent can play in midfield. I’ve seen it at England; I’ve seen it for Liverpool. He’s unbelievable. That’s what I say to people that you see saying that type of stuff.”

Fair play to Rice for making a most valid point – the narrative throughout the club season was that Trent’s qualities weren’t suited to playing at right-back, but after two games in midfield at Euro 2024, he’s being made the fall guy for England’s poor tournament so far.

If one of the standout players of the team which took Manchester City to the final day in the Premier League title race is saying that the Liverpool star is ‘one of the best’ he’s seen, then the Reds’ number 66 is doing plenty right, despite what some pundits and keyboard warriors might be peddling.

You can view Rice’s comments on Trent below (from 1:13), via ITV Football on X: