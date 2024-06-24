(Video) Robertson’s heartbreaking message to Scotland fans after Euros elimination

Andy Robertson as the captain of Scotland has to shoulder a lot of responsibility which when he’s leading his country out at a major tournament is great but when it comes to being eliminated, it can be a burden.

Facing the media after his nation were knocked out with the loss to Hungary, it was clear that it was a tough interview for the 30-year-old.

Speaking with BBC Sport, our No.26 said: “It’s a tough one. It’s devastating. All the lads are absolutely gutted. I will say thank you to all the supporters; sorry for letting you all down.”

The defender gave 100% for his country and certainly didn’t let anyone down, it’s a big blow but one he will bounce back from.

You can watch Robertson’s comments via @BBCSport on X:

A heartbroken Andy Robertson has told Scotland fans he is "sorry for letting them down". #BBCEuros #Euro2024 #SCOHUN pic.twitter.com/UWKkZ9MQ7A — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 24, 2024

