Fabrizio Romano’s transfer update explains why Liverpool still haven’t signed anyone yet

It’s June 24 and Chelsea have seemingly snapped up an academy’s worth of young talent.

Meanwhile Arne Slot’s Liverpool remains intriguingly quiet in the summer market.

Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on the situation, informing supporters that the Reds, among other clubs, are waiting to see how the dominoes fall in the current window.

“I think because of the Euros. I don’t think anything will happen before the end of the Euros for Ivan Toney. Also because he’s 100% focused on the English national team and also Brentford. They wait to see what happens in terms of proposals. But at the moment, nothing is concrete on the table yet,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on The Debrief podcast.

“I think many clubs in England, we mentioned Arsenal, it’s the same also for Liverpool and many others are waiting to see what happens in terms of [transfer] dominoes also after the Euros.

“So it will take probably some time before we know what’s going to happen for the future of Ivan Toney. But For sure, the interest is still there for many clubs. And I think around July, August, things could happen for Toni because his desire is to move to an important club. With respect to Bradford, he wants to try some different kind of opportunity.”

The full extent of variables like the circumnavigating of PSR and the potential impact on the market and player valuations remains to be seen.

Patience can be a virtue for Liverpool

We’re entirely supportive of Richard Hughes and the recruitment department’s plans for the summer.

As appealing as options like Yankuba Minteh, Crysencio Summerville, and Leny Yoro are, waiting for “the right man” has often served Liverpool well in windows past.

Provided, of course, we don’t wait too long for a cue to enter the market and bolster the squad before the 2024/25 campaign!

With Hughes coming highly recommended by Michael Edwards (now CEO of Football), you can rest assured that any new incoming will have been identified by the same rigorous processes that landed the likes of Mo Salah and Gini Wijnaldum during the peak Jurgen Klopp years.

