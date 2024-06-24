Watch out Liverpool: Yankuba Minteh deal could be ‘sealed and done this week’ – Fabrizio Romano

As it turns out, it’s not Everton Liverpool needed to keep a close eye on when it came to Yankuba Minteh’s future.

CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Olympique Lyon are ‘working on [a] deal’ for the Newcastle United winger.

🔴🔵 Olympique Lyon keep working on deal for Yankub Minteh on both club and player side, as revealed yesterday. OL are pushing to convince the player and agree on personal terms. Newcastle want to get Minteh exit sealed and done this week. pic.twitter.com/1H4vLb8xad — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2024

Football Insider claimed Liverpool were rebuffed in their interest for Arne Slot’s old protege.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

It’s understood that the Magpies would be prepared to sanction the 19-year-old’s exit this summer for around the £40m mark.

READ MORE: Liverpool transfer u-turn: Reds open talks over £40m Feyenoord monster Slot loves – report

READ MORE: ‘Finalizing an agreement’: Journo drops intriguing Liverpool transfer update with move now a ‘formality’

Liverpool could capitalise here

With Minteh considered one of the most highly-rated talents in Europe following a productive loan spell with Feyenoord in 2023/24, you could forgive the St. James’ Park-dwelling outfit for not wanting to strengthen a direct rival in Liverpool.

That said, if Eddie Howe’s men are looking for a quick exit (and an equally quick injection of cash), there’s an opportunity here for Richard Hughes and Co. should they wish to take it.

What would Minteh bring to Liverpool?

The teenager (set to turn 20 in July) carries a considerable direct threat on the flanks.

Beyond Europe’s top five leagues, Minteh ranks in the 99th percentile for attacking midfielders/wingers when it comes to xG, successful take-ons and touches in the opposing box, according to FBref.

Those statistics were partly accumulated in the Eredivisie, it’s worth noting. Regardless, it would be foolish to ignore the right winger’s talents on that basis alone.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions