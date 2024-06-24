Yankuba Minteh ‘really open’ to Merseyside transfer as ‘discussions ongoing’ for summer move – Fabrizio Romano

Yankuba Minteh is reportedly keen on remaining in the Premier League, even if an opportunity doesn’t come with current club Newcastle United.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Liverpool-linked wide man is open to a move to city rivals Everton.

However, Lyon are also believed to be in the conversation for the 19-year-old’s signature.

“Yeah, what I’m hearing on this one is that these are two separate conversations. So it’s true that Newcastle won’t cover Lewin. He’s a concrete target for them. Talks are taking place. So let’s see how these conversations will go with Everton and also with player side. But Newcastle also made contact with the agents of the players,” the Italian spoke on The Debrief podcast, courtesy of CaughtOffside.

“So, it is a concrete opportunity for Newcastle. On the other side, they are discussing also for Minteh. Minteh’s priority is to stay in Premier League with this possibility to go to Everton. The player is really open to joining Everton, really tempted to have this opportunity in the Premier League. So Everton are really pushing to make it happen.

“But don’t forget Olympique Lyon, because Olympique Lyon also approaches the player agents. They are also trying to enter the race in a strong way in terms of financial proposal, but also in terms of project they have for the player. So discussions ongoing with both clubs, Lyon and Everton. Let’s see what’s going to happen.”

The Gambian international is reportedly available this summer for a fee of around £40m.

Minteh registered 16 goal contributions in 27 Eredivisie games for Arne Slot’s Feyenoord last term as the Dutch outfit came second to Peter Bosz’s PSV.

Where can Yankuba Minteh play?

The teenager is a versatile forward who plies his trade primarily on the right-flank.

That said, he is capable of operating centrally and on the opposing flank, if need be. A central attraction from a Liverpool perspective would be the Newcastle star’s left-footedness.

Is a right-winger a bigger priority for Liverpool?

Objectively speaking, it’s logical to suggest that Arne Slot’s outfit are in far greater need of a right-winger this summer.

In Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, we have two very capable left-sided attackers. The only debate there is which option will yield the most threat for Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

Comparatively on the right, alternatives for our No.11 are somewhat short. Harvey Elliot can, and has, featured from time to time, though is clearly better-suited to a midfield role.

The likes of Kaide Gordon and Ben Doak can also feature in the position though are far too inexperienced to be trusted to do so on a regular basis.

With Salah’s contract situation still in need of a resolution, reinforcing the role with a potential successor in Minteh would represent a reasonable course of action.

