(Video) Dropping Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘conservatism gone crazy’ says ESPN pundit

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been made the scapegoat for the England team and instead of defending him, Gareth Southgate is very much leaving him out to dry.

Speaking of the decision to replace the Scouser with Conor Gallagher, Craig Burley said: “It just smells to me of conservatism gone crazy.”

It’s a fair assessment from the Scot who is reveling in the turmoil that is coming from an average national side.

If there was a manager who knew what they were doing at the helm, then our vice captain would be one of the first names on the team sheet – not being taken off it.

You can watch Burley’s comments on Alexander-Arnold (from 0:43) via ESPN UK on YouTube:

