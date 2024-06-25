Liverpool set to delay decision on 21y/o who Firmino dubbed a ‘star’; three EPL clubs hovering

Liverpool are in no rush to make a decision on the future of one player who’s in high demand in the early weeks of the summer transfer window.

Among the numerous Reds players who spent time on loan last season was Fabio Carvalho, whose spell at RB Leipzig was abruptly cut short before going on to thrive at Hull City.

As reported by Lewis Steele for the Daily Mail, the 21-year-old now has multiple clubs showing an interest in signing him, including the Premier League trio of newly-promoted Leicester and Southampton and his former club Fulham.

However, Liverpool are determined to take a good look at the youngster in pre-season before sanctioning any exit for him. It helps that the player is reportedly eager to prove to the new coaching staff at Anfield that he deserves his place in the team, rather than seeking a move elsewhere.

After an encouraging start to his Liverpool career two years ago, Carvalho faded to the periphery under Jurgen Klopp by the second half of the 2022/23 campaign and was unable to build upon the early promise which led to Bobby Firmino labelling him a ‘star‘.

RB Leipzig chief Rouven Schroder publicly questioned the 21-year-old’s attitude after his recall from the Bundesliga club last winter, although then-Hull manager Liam Rosenior painted a totally different picture of the youngster from his time at the MKM Stadium.

A run of nine goals in 20 outings for the Tigers, coupled with the changing of the coaching guard at Anfield, has seemingly offered the ex-Fulham youngster a lifeline at Anfield, and it’s one that he seems determined to seize.

At the very least, Carvalho deserves the chance to prove himself to Arne Slot during pre-season. If it’s clear coming towards the end of the transfer window that he’d struggle for minutes at Liverpool, then a loan switch to one of his Premier League suitors could become a viable avenue to pursue.

Hopefully the 21-year-old can still make the grade for the Reds, having begun so promisingly with that last-gasp winner against Newcastle in one of his first games at LFC. The talent is there; now is the time for him to show why the club were so eager to lure him from Craven Cottage in the first place.

