‘Obsession’ – Sporting director is determined to pull off €50m summer raid for Liverpool maestro

A two-time Champions League winner is determined to raid Liverpool for one of their key players this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, the pursuit of Luis Diaz has become an ‘obsession’ for Barcelona sporting director Deco, who’s keen on pushing through a prospective deal for the 27-year-old amid reports that the Reds would be willing to sell for a fee in the region of €50m (£42.3m).

The LaLiga giants have also explored potential moves for the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nico Williams and Dani Olmo to strengthen their wide attacking ranks, but the Colombian is their number one target, amid claims that Arne Slot won’t stand in his way if he wishes to depart Anfield.

Selling a valuable asset such as Diaz would be a gamble for Liverpool, but just like bets made on the most popular football betting sites in the UK, it could have the potential to pay off in the long run.

READ MORE: (Video) Cesc Fabregas’ huge admiration for Steven Gerrard laid bare by one thing he did as a boy

READ MORE: Darwin Nunez’s former boss could hand Liverpool transfer complication over £85m transfer priority

A transfer rumour involving the Saudi Pro League could have major implications for LFC in terms of the Colombian’s future, with Al-Hilal head coach Jorge Jesus identifying Raphinha as his chief transfer target for the summer (Mundo Deportivo).

Should Barcelona cash in on the Brazil international, they’d then have the funds to go strong in their pursuit of Diaz, and they’d also be fuelled by the need to fill the void in their attack.

If the Camp Nou club were to offer £45m+ for the 27-year-old, could Liverpool be tempted into selling?

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Despite playing the most minutes of LFC’s five senior attackers last season, the Colombian netted the fewest goals of that quintet, which in theory would make him our most disposable attacker.

Also, whereas Mo Salah has no obvious competition on the right flank (Harvey Elliott can play there but isn’t a specialist in the role), Slot would still have Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota capable of playing on the left if Diaz were to be sold.

That would all suggest that Liverpool could afford to cash in on their number 7, especially if Barcelona submit an attractive offer, but the Reds would be wise not to let him depart lightly.

He was one of the few LFC players to finish the 2023/24 season strongly as our Premier League title challenge faded out, and at his explosive best he’s an absolute nightmare for opposition defenders to handle.

Nothing is forever in football, but Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes would be well advised not to allow Diaz to leave unless they’re highly confident that a replacement of similar quality would come in straight away.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions