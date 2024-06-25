(Video) Cody Gakpo continues fine personal Euros campaign in decisive match

Cody Gakpo ended the season for Liverpool in good form and this was very much carried into the Euros, with another goal being scored.

Not long after a first half where Netherlands found themselves behind and on the brink of a third placed finish in their group, our man came up trumps.

It was the attacker’s finish that got them back in the game and the 25-year-old took his goal very well, cutting in from the left wing.

The former PSV captain may well be spending more time on that side of the pitch, if Arne Slot decides to deploy him from there too.

You can watch Gakpo’s goal via @BBCSport on X:

