Jermaine Jenas believes Southgate should call on Liverpool ace at Euros to provide ‘more of a solid base’

Jermaine Jenas has explained that he’d drop Kieran Trippier and bring in Joe Gomez to the starting XI if he was Gareth Southgate.

The Three Lions have already secured qualification to the knockout stages ahead of tonight’s final group game against Slovenia but England’s performances so far in Germany have been far from convincing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been dropped to the bench after starting both games so far while his Liverpool teammate Gomez is yet to play a single minute.

Former England international Jenas believes our No.2 deserves his chance in the side – explaining that his inclusion could bring the best out of Kyle Walker on the opposite side.

“I’d bring in Joe Gomez for Kieran Tripper,” Jenas told BBC Sport (via Rousing The Kop). “I thought when asked to play left-back for Liverpool this year he did it very well, plus he gives us more of a solid base and would allow Kyle Walker to get forward more.”

Gomez did have a solid campaign for Liverpool despite being deployed out of position for the majority of the campaign.

The 27-year-old made 51 appearances for the Reds last term (across all competitions) and deputised superbly while Andy Robertson was sidelined through injury.

The former Charlton man’s versatility is one of the main reasons why he was selected by Southgate for the tournament in Germany but he’s once again been left on the bench for tonight’s clash with Slovenia.

We believe it’s unlikely that he’ll earn much game time for the remainder of the competition but we agree with Jenas’ comments.

If Gomez was to receive a go in the side he could form a back three alongside John Stones and Marc Guehi when England are in possession of the ball which would in-turn allow Walker to thrive further up the pitch.

Southgate doesn’t appear to see this however, so for now he’ll have to continue watching on from the bench.

