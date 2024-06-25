‘Delighted to welcome’: Liverpool chief now confirms that summer deal is officially done

Liverpool may have yet to land their first signing of the Arne Slot era but the cogs are turning behind the scenes.

The club’s chief commercial officer, Ben Latty, confirmed on liverpoolfc.com that the Reds have agreed a new airline partnership deal.

Japan Airlines will now fly under the liverbird-adorned banner with the Merseysiders succeeding in expanding their portfolio of commercial partners.

“We are delighted to welcome Japan Airlines onboard. LFC and JAL are two premium market leaders, recognised for their winning mentality and shared commitment to connecting with either fans or flyers and communities worldwide,” the former Bristol Sport employee said.

“This partnership aligns our global ambitions, combining the passion and heritage of one of the world’s most-storied football clubs with the exceptional service and reach of Japan’s premier airline. The partnership will create opportunities for fans to engage with the club through unique activations and experiences.”

Elsewhere, James Pearce has confirmed Liverpool’s stance on Leny Yoro amid a transfer battle with Real Madrid.

How will Japan Airlines partnership benefit Liverpool?

Japan Airlines have already committed to supporting the LFC Foundation in its endeavours across the globe.

Minako Kent, managing director of global marketing at Japan Airlines, is quoted as adding: “Japan Airlines and Liverpool FC share a deep commitment to nurturing multinational talent, investing in youth development, and supporting the communities we serve.

“Through our partnership with LFC Foundation, we are excited to expand these efforts and make a lasting positive impact on young people around the world.”

It remains to be seen just how much we’ll earn from the deal in question.

However, perhaps our prior arrangement with Garuda Indonesia (between 2014 and 2016), which yielded approximately £7m throughout its duration, may offer some indication.

