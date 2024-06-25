(Video) Pundit blames Liverpool duo for ‘horrendous’ role in Dutch defeat

Liverpool have a healthy contingent within the Netherlands squad and that can be both a blessing and a curse, something that has worked for the worse given a third placed finish.

Speaking on BBC Sport about Romano Schmid’s goal, Ashley Williams said: “It’s really poor from the Dutch point of view… you just see the lathargicness of the Dutch team again.

“If you look at Van Dijk, he’s not really tight here, even when it gets laid back – he doesn’t slide into position…. Cody Gakpo switched off a little bit… it looks horrendous and it’s a free header.”

The former Everton man was highly critical of both Reds’ role in a goal that swung the match in the favour of Austria.

With Ronald Koeman’s team falling to a position in the group that was far from satisfactory, it’s up Virgil van Dijk to try and lead his group back to glory.

You can watch Williams’ comments on the Liverpool players (from 2:16:14) via Euro 2024 on the BBC iPlayer:

