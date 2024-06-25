(Video) Liverpool-linked defender looked the real deal at the Euros yesterday

It remains to be seen what sort of business Arne Slot will complete during his first transfer window as Liverpool boss.

Reds supporters will argue that reinforcements are still required in midfield despite four new arrivals in that department last year while strength in depth at the top end of the pitch is never a bad thing to have.

But with Joel Matip departing the club at the end of the season following the expiry of his contract and Ibou Konate being far from reliable fitness wise, the Anfield-based outfit have been linked with a move for Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The 22-year-old shined for Luciano Spalletti’s side last night as they drew 1-1 with Croatia to qualify for the knockout stages and The Athletic have reported that Liverpool are one of a number of Premier League sides who have ‘inquired’ about his signature.

Calafiori is currently plying his trade at Bologna and is under contract until 2027 with the Serie A side.

His calmness and composure really does stand out and the clip below highlights how he could be the ideal signing for Slot’s Liverpool.

