Liverpool pushing hard to avoid repeat of 2023 transfer miss after prior Dirk Kuyt recommendation

Liverpool will be hoping that lightning doesn’t strike twice when it comes to one reported transfer pursuit this summer.

According to Foot Mercato, the Reds and Tottenham have both ‘returned to the charge’ for Lutsharel Geertruida, having held prior interest in the Feyenoord defender.

However, the Premier League duo appear to trail Paris Saint-Germain in the chase for the 23-year-old, with an offer having been submitted by the Ligue 1 champions.

Liverpool and Spurs were both vying for another Dutch defender last summer in Micky van de Ven, with the north London outfit ultimately winning the race for the ex-Wolfsburg centre-back.

Having lost out to Ange Postecoglou’s side for Van de Ven last year, Liverpool will surely be determined not to let Tottenham beat them to another Dutchman this time around.

Two factors which could now work in our favour are the presence of Geertruida’s former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot at Anfield, as well as the Reds’ return to the Champions League after missing out on the 2023/24 edition.

Ex-LFC forward Dirk Kuyt has also coached the 23-year-old, and in an interview with the Liverpool Echo in April 2023, he suggested that he’d like to see the Merseysiders taking an interest in the right-back, who’s reportedly valued at £32m by his current employers.

Competition for the Rotterdam-based defender is fierce, so Liverpool would need to put forward an especially strong proposal if they’re to see off the likes of PSG and Tottenham for him.

After seeing Van de Ven enjoy a superb first year in north London, the Reds will surely be desperate to avoid missing out on another Dutch defender to Spurs this summer, especially with Postecoglou’s team not in the Champions League.

