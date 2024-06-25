Liverpool make Nico Williams stance clear after Spain winger’s public transfer statement

Liverpool are understood to be keen on bolstering their forward line this summer.

James Pearce reports for The Athletic that a wide attacker is of particular interest. It appears that a right-sided winger will be the priority in light of how well-covered the Reds are on the opposing flank with Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

However, that new man won’t be Athletic Bilbao’s high-flying Spanish international Nico Williams.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Merseysiders are understood to be keen to hold on to Luis Diaz for 2024/25. That said, the scales could tip in the other direction were Arne Slot’s outfit to receive a suitable fee.

READ MORE: What James Pearce has heard from Liverpool this morning about Leny Yoro transfer

READ MORE: I want Liverpool to sign one player this summer and he may be enough to win Arne Slot the title – opinion

Why aren’t Liverpool interested in Nico Williams?

It’s perhaps a bit of surprise to hear Pearce’s latest update given just how impressive the Spaniard has been for club and country this year.

That said, with Williams earning an alleged £169,000-a-week in La Liga, you could understand why Liverpool are hesitating.

Ideally, we’d imagine Richard Hughes and Co. are keeping in mind alternatives that will fit more snugly within our existing wage structure.

Offering the same wages, or more, for a 21-year-old – almost as much as Trent Alexander-Arnold earns at Anfield – just wouldn’t fit the bill.

It’s a shame given the obvious quality of the player, but there always alternatives!

What has Nico Williams said about his future?

The other thing worth considering is that Williams may not even want a move away from Bilbao.

He’s on record as admitting how ‘strange’ it was to receive questions about his future before adding how happy he was with his current club.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions