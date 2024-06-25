James Pearce confirms Wataru Endo’s summer prediction for Liverpool transfer

Wataru Endo arrived late last summer when deals for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia fell through and it seems he may be involved in another transfer decision at Liverpool.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce provided a summer update by stating: ‘The No 6 position may also be addressed.’

After the Japanese captain said he thinks that: “it would be better to get a No. 6 midfielder” at Anfield this summer, he clearly is also on board with this decision.

READ MORE: Pearce confirms where Liverpool are looking to strengthen in defence this summer

Arne Slot will be looking to address his squad when he finally gets to meet them all and with rumours also circling that Tyler Morton may be leaving the club, it only really leaves our No.3 and Stefan Bajcetic in the CDM position.

We have time on our side to make these decisions but the new boss has confirmed that he and Richard Hughes are in constant contact about what they need to do with the playing staff.

It seems that no avenue will be closed off and the Reds will have to be fluid in order to help the Dutchman strengthen where he sees fit.

READ MORE: (Video) Diaz inches away from copying Nunez’s Copa America feat

With so many new staff members at the AXA Training Centre, it’s going to take time for everyone to be on the same page and let’s hope this doesn’t hold us back for the new campaign.

We can at least thank Jurgen Klopp for leaving us in such a strong position now though, taking a lot of pressure off the new arrivals.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions