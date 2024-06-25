James Pearce weighs in on Liverpool’s lack of transfer activity; two reasons why

Liverpool’s inactivity in the transfer window so far can be explained by the ongoing international tournaments.

With a change of management having also occurred, there’s a ‘clean slate’ for the current squad and an opportunity to impress new boss Arne Slot in pre-season.

“The ongoing European Championship and Copa America means many players are focused on performing for their national teams and their futures will only be decided after their involvement has ended,” James Pearce reported for The Athletic.

“Slot has inherited a squad packed full of talent but there are still areas that require reinforcing. The first wave of players will return to Kirkby for the start of pre-season next Monday. It’s a clean slate for everyone, with Slot keen to assess them in the coming weeks.”

The Mereysiders are, indeed, keen to hand chances to the likes of Tyler Morton and Sepp van den Berg, the latter of which has been heavily linked with a return to the Bundesliga.

Liverpool remain keen to continue with Luis Diaz going into the 2024/25 campaign despite ongoing interest from PSG and Barcelona.

A second chance under Arne Slot

We’re all for seeing if Slot can get a tune out of various stars who may have flattered to deceive in 2023/24.

The likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, for instance, will be particularly intriguing case studies. The Hungarian skipper enjoyed a promising start to life in the famous red shirt, though performances petered off going into the second-half of the campaign.

There likewise remains a big question mark over Luis Diaz, despite a somewhat impressive season, given his lack of goal contributions from the left flank.

If we can also bring in a couple or more signings to relight the fire in this current squad, we could be in for quite the campaign!

