Pearce confirms where Liverpool are looking to strengthen in defence this summer

It’s a summer of change at Liverpool that is already underway with new players expected to join the ranks, now James Pearce is confirming where exactly they will play.

Writing for The Athletic, he stated: ‘Another centre-back would certainly be useful given Matip’s departure and Ibrahima Konate’s issues with fitness and form, but the challenge is finding the right player at a suitable price.’

It’s perhaps no surprise to hear that the centre of our defence is being targeted for a new lease of life, given the issues we have had there.

READ MORE: (Video) Diaz inches away from copying Nunez’s Copa America feat

Before the start of the last campaign, it was a widespread belief that Jurgen Klopp had to add another player in this position but that never transpired.

When Joel Matip suffered a season ending injury too, these calls got louder but the emergence of Jarell Quansah has seemingly saved us millions.

Although Ibou Konate remains a worry because of his fitness troubles, we now have a lack or urgency to add more players in this area.

READ MORE: (Video) Luis Diaz emulates Sadio Mane with Colombia celebration

Keeping an ear to the ground in terms of transfers for centre halves is a smart idea though and whether it’s a young lad looking for a chance or an experienced head on a short-term deal, we may well move late in the window.

Having a preference for a new player but no need to sign one shows the strength in our squad already for Arne Slot.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions