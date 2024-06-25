(Video) Sky Sports pundit credits Southgate for decision to bench ‘out of position’ Trent

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be unceremoniously removed from England’s starting line-up and many have been discussing Gareth Southgate’s decision.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Alan Smith discussed the widely reported rumour that Conor Gallagher will come in for the Scouser.

READ MORE: James Pearce confirms Wataru Endo’s summer prediction for Liverpool transfer

The former Arsenal man was supportive of our vice captain not being played in midfield, as it isn’t ‘his position’.

Quite how the Chelsea midfielder can be considered as an upgrade to the best passer in the Euros, says a lot about English football fans.

You can view Smith’s comments on Trent Alexander-Arnold via @SkyFootball on X:

"He can maybe set the standards" 💪 Alan Smith believes Conor Gallagher 'deserves his chance' in England's starting side to face Slovenia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/2ZMAKClduw — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 25, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions