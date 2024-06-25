(Video) Southgate explains Alexander-Arnold omission with subtle dig at Trent

Gareth Southgate has happily let Trent Alexander-Arnold be the scapegoat for his under performing England side and this continued after dropping him.

Speaking on ITV, the national side manager explained the choice for selecting Conor Gallagher: “Conor presses the ball really well – his forward running is an important asset, we think he can stretch them defensively.”

This praise for the Chelsea man can also be seen as a subtle dig at the Scouser not being able to press the ball well enough or run forward.

It makes it even stranger that the former Middlesbrough boss decided to play our vice captain out of position and then use it as as tick to beat him with.

You can view Souhgate’s comments on Gallagher via @itvfootball on X:

🗣️ "Conor [Gallagher] presses the ball really well – his forward running is an important asset, we think he can stretch them defensively." Was Southgate right to start Gallagher over Alexander-Arnold? 🤔#ITVFootball | 🎙️ @gabrielclarke05 | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/1MjKupOUGD — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 25, 2024

