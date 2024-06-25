Liverpool won’t push ‘fantastic’ player towards Anfield exit on two conditions – report

Four years on from joining Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas has yet to properly establish himself at Anfield, having played a backup role to Andy Robertson throughout that time.

The 27-year-old signed a new contract last September which ties him to the Reds until 2027, but there remains a possibility that he could depart before then.

Lewis Steele reported for the Daily Mail that ‘it would not be a huge surprise’ if the Greek left-back were to exit this summer, although any departure would be contingent on a suitable offer arriving at the club’s door.

Tsimikas reportedly has multiple suitors across Europe ‘keeping tabs’ on his situation, although Liverpool chiefs won’t try to push him out the door on two conditions – that he’s happy to stay at Anfield and that he’s willing to accept that he won’t be a first-choice option for Arne Slot.

While Tsimikas knows that he’ll continue to play second fiddle to Robertson at Liverpool, his value to the squad shouldn’t be taken for granted. It’s not for nothing that journalist Ian Doyle has hailed his ‘fantastic‘ contributions to the Reds.

The Greece defender stepped up commendably during the Scotland captain’s four-month injury absence last season and would’ve had further game-time were it not for the broken collarbone he suffered against Arsenal just before Christmas.

Luckily we had the Swiss Army knife that is Joe Gomez to fill the void until our number 26 returned, and the England international could be counted upon to deputise at left-back again if needed.

Tsimikas’ adoration for Liverpool as a club and as a city has been well documented – he readily embraced the ‘Greek Scouser‘ nickname which was bestowed upon him by a member of the Reds’ backroom staff in 2022 – so he’s hardly likely to be banging down Slot’s door to beg for a move elsewhere.

A lot could depend on whether, similar to Caoimhin Kelleher, he’d seek to become a clear first-choice option somewhere else, in the knowledge that starting opportunities at Anfield will continue to be limited.

If he’s happy to stay put and continue trying to keep Robertson on his toes, then we’d be happy for him to remain on Merseyside.

