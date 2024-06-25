(Video) What Virgil van Dijk did after Netherlands’ defeat to Austria proves how furious he was

Virgil van Dijk was on the losing side earlier today as the Netherlands were defeated 3-2 by Austria in Berlin.

Despite finishing third in Group D Ronald Koeman’s side are still through to the knockout stages having gained four points from a possible nine.

After the game our No.4 was in no mood whatsoever to stop and speak to the media in the mixed zone and instead passed through the area rapidly.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool-linked defender looked the real deal at the Euros yesterday

Manchester City’s Nathan Ake had stopped to make some comments but the same could not be said for his compatriot.

BBC Sport pundit Ashley Williams blamed both van Dijk and Cody Gakpo for the role the Liverpool duo played in Austria’s winner – despite the latter getting his name on the scoresheet early in the second half.

It’s now upto the Dutch skipper to get his teammates ready to go again in the next round.

Check the video below via @HaytersTV on X: