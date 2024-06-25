(Video) Kyle Walker’s hapless cross shows why Alexander-Arnold is the better player

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the scapegoat of English football at the moment with Kyle Walker, Conor Gallagher and Kieran Trippier all being preferred to him.

The right back position is being held by the Manchester City man and one cross from him, shows exactly what Gareth Southgate is missing by not playing our vice captain.

A dreadfully over-hit touch was met by a hapless cross and us Liverpool fans have witnessed how lethal the Scouser can be from these positions.

The country’s loss is our gain and long may the boring football last, whilst our lads stay rested on the bench.

You can view Walker’s pass courtesy of ITV (via @cf1268 on X):

