‘Deal is close…’ – Liverpool could be nearing first signing of Slot era after journo’s update

Liverpool could be on the brink of securing the first signing of the Arne Slot era at Anfield, in light of an update from a reliable journalist covering the club.

David Lynch has told Anfield Index that the Reds are closing in on the signature of Alvin Ayman, a prodigious 16-year-old talent with Wolves.

The reporter stated: “The deal is close to being done. Liverpool are in talks to get that done. It’s obviously a strange one with the young kids because you’re trying to agree a few that won’t incur a tribunal being involved and all that.

“I think Liverpool are keen to avoid that, but it sounds like they’re pretty confident that one will get done. There’s excitement around this lad and they think he’s a big talent.”

Ayman has already featured twice for Wolves’ under-21 side at the age of just 16, while he’s been capped by England at under-17 level, both of which are clear signs that he appears to have a very high ceiling.

The teenage centre-back would obviously be signed with a view to the future, but if he can make a significant impression behind the scenes at Liverpool, his senior bow might come sooner than you’d think.

Trey Nyoni doesn’t turn 17 until this weekend but he’s already played for the Reds’ first team, while fellow teenagers Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas were also utilised by Jurgrn Klopp last season.

Of course we don’t want to thrust too much pressure onto Ayman’s shoulders to deliver quickly, but he’ll surely take encouragement from the clear pathway which exists for academy players at LFC.

If the deal goes through as planned, the Wolves gem will follow in the footsteps of Harvey Elliott, Kaide Gordon and Nyoni in being prised from other English clubs in their childhood years, and hopefully he can go on to have a similar impact to the ex-Fulham starlet.

