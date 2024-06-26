(Video) Arne Slot will be drooling at afternoon footage that’s just emerged of Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez continued his rich vein of international form with yet another goal in Uruguay’s Copa America group stage win over Panama earlier this week.

The Uruguayan has now registered seven goals in his last seven international appearances for La Celeste.

What will undoubtedly be particularly endearing to new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot, however, is his sheer commitment to winning back the ball.

One piece of footage from the 3-1 win over Panama shows the former Penarol hitman racing from behind the halfway line to press the opposing goalkeeper.

He’s a couple of whiskers away from getting the ball too!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheLiverpoolEra: