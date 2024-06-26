What Antonio Conte has now said about Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as Liverpool deal progresses

Antonio Conte has made clear he has no interest in entertaining the possibility of an exit for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer.

The Georgian international has been linked with a multitude of European suitors, including Liverpool (Echo via liverpoolfc.com).

In comments relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Fabrizio Romano, however, the ex-Chelsea boss confirmed the Napoli winger would be staying put in Naples.

🚨🇬🇪 Antonio Conte with strong message: “There are NO doubts. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stays here and he will play for Napoli”. “There are no doubts, it’s all clear. Kvara will stay here with us”. pic.twitter.com/s8oXfwVl82 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2024

The Serie A footballer registered 20 goal contributions in 45 games (across all competitions) for Napoli fell to 10th place in the table following their 2022/23 title success.

Where does Kvaratskhelia play for Napoli?

Primarily on the left flank, though the ambidextrous 23-year-old is capable of playing on the opposing flank. Albeit, he hasn’t done so since his days with Russian outfit Rubin Kazan.

Liverpool, of course, may very well reasonably decide they’d prefer to sign a forward with more recent experience playing as a right-sided winger.

The likes of Johan Bakayoko and Mohammed Kudus – both left-footed attackers – would fit the bill in that regard.

It’s also worth considering that both players would, in all likelihood, be cheaper to sign this summer.

