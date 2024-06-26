‘Getting closer…’ – UCL winner who’s open to Liverpool move ‘could leave’ his club this summer

One of Europe’s most decorated footballers is seemingly open to joining Liverpool, amid reports that he could be nearing an exit from his current club.

The Reds have been continually linked with Joshua Kimmich in recent months and years, and the current transfer window might just represent their best chance of signing the Bayern Munich stalwart.

Taking to X, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has said that the 29-year-old ‘could leave’ the Allianz Arena this summer if a ‘suitable offer’ is tabled. His current contract expires in 12 months’ time and there are no plans to extend the deal, with Vincent Kompany eager to bring in Joao Palhinha from Fulham.

It’s added that the German’s exit from the Bundesliga giants is ‘getting closer’ and that, if he’s to leave, he ‘only wants to join’ one of Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid or Barcelona.

🚨🔴 As revealed and now confirmed again: Joshua #Kimmich could leave FC Bayern already this summer! ▫️Kimmich, captain and regular starter, can leave the club with a suitable offer. No Bayern plans about a contract extension beyond 2025 ▫️Vincent Kompany with other plans for… pic.twitter.com/L8aSastuLO — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 25, 2024

The experienced right-back/defensive midfielder has a glittering CV, having won eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League among a series of honours at Bayern.

While Kimmich might be ready to move on from Munich after nearly a decade at the club, Liverpool would need to fend off some illustrious competition if they’re to bring him to Anfield.

They’d also need to find room in their wage bill for a player who currently takes home just under £317,000 per week at the Allianz Arena, a figure which’d comfortably make him the Reds’ second-highest earner behind Mo Salah (Capology).

Furthermore, the majority of LFC signings in recent years have been 25 or under at the time of their arrival, although there have occasionally been notable exceptions such as Thiago Alcantara (29) and Wataru Endo (30).

Potentially available for just £25m (Daily Star), it’s not inconceivable that Liverpool could sign Kimmich this summer. While we don’t necessarily expect it to happen, we wouldn’t dismiss it out of hand either, particularly after this update from one of the most trusted sources in German football.

