(Video) Klopp was right all along as calls to play Trent in Liverpool position return

After the clamour for Trent Alexander-Arnold to play in midfield, then for him to be removed from the team – it seems people are now starting to realise that Jurgen Klopp was right all along.

Speaking on ITV, Gary Neville said after England’s draw with Slovakia: “put Kyle to left back and then bring Trent Alexander-Arnold in on the right, who is obviously a brilliant user of the ball on that right side.

“That would be, I think, a good blend.”

READ MORE: (Video) Lineker had same feeling watch Gallagher as he did with Trent for England

It’s painful watching a whole nation call Liverpool wrong for playing one of our best players in a position he has excelled in, then suddenly realise we were right all along.

Who would have thought a lad who won every trophy in the game by the age of 24 playing as a right back, is quite good as a right back?

You can view Neville’s comments on Trent Alexander-Arnold (from 8:53) via ITV Sport on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions