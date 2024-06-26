(Video) Pep Lijnders on why it was ‘the right time’ to leave Liverpool

Although (rightly) most of the attention was on Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool this summer, he wasn’t the only one and another key character was of course Pep Lijnders.

Speaking as the new manager of Red Bull Salzburg, the 41-year-old said: “It was double, because you sign and you have to say goodbye for one club. That was quite emotional.

“My boys, they don’t know anything else as England, as Liverpool. So, for the whole family … But then, everybody is ready to go. Everybody feels that it was the right time and it is the right time.”

It’s clear that Anfield will leave a big hole in the heart of the Dutchman and who knows, our paths may even cross again one day in the future.

We will all only wish the best for our former assistant manager and his family, knowing that there will always be a home for them back on Merseyside.

You can view Lijnders’ comments (from 1:41) via FC Red Bull Salzburg on YouTube:

