(Video) Lineker had same feeling watching Gallagher as he did with Trent for England

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s omission from the England starting line-up created plenty of headlines and Gary Lineker has shared his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking on The Rest is Football after the draw with Slovakia, the 63-year-old said: “I feel for Conor Gallagher, as I felt for Trent Alexander Arnold in the first game.”

It seems then that it may not be the players that are in this position but the manager putting them into a system that isn’t working.

Quite how anyone can look at our vice captain and not find a way to put him in the side, says a lot about those in charge of the team.

You can view Lineker’s comments on Trent Alexander-Arnold (from 15:19) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

