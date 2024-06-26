Liverpool have contacted agents of £60m ‘X-factor’ who’s scored a winner at Anfield before – report

Liverpool’s efforts to add to their attacking ranks this summer could see them raid a fellow Premier League club.

As reported by The Palace Way, the Reds made contact with the representatives of Eberechi Eze in recent days, with Manchester City and Tottenham also hovering around the England international.

The increasing interest in the 25-year-old has seen Crystal Palace step up their own pursuit of Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa.

READ MORE: Liverpool eyeing summer raid for £50m predator who achieved something not seen since 1969

READ MORE: Contact made: Liverpool open talks over potential swoop for Real Madrid attacker

Valued at £60m by the Eagles (BBC Sport), Eze netted his team’s winning goal at Anfield in April when the south Londoners inflicted Liverpool’s only home defeat of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The Palace star has elicited some rave reviews for his peformances at Selhurst Park, with teammate Joel Ward describing him as ‘mesmerising’ (cpfc.co.uk) and Paul Merson telling Sky Sports that the 25-year-old could provide England with a much-needed ‘X-factor’ at Euro 2024.

His upturn in form towards the end of the campaign (five goals and two assists in his final six matches) mirrored that of Oliver Glasner’s side, whose win over the Reds began a run of 16 points from a possible 18 as they surged to a top-half finish.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Eze has played primarily as a number 10 but can also line out on either flank, and his dazzling dribbling ability sees him rank among the top 5% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues for successful take-ons per game over the past year (FBref).

He turns 26 on Saturday and has surpassed a century of Premier League appearances, so he appears to be in the prime of his career while also being proven in the English top flight, and he wouldn’t take up a non-homegrown berth in Liverpool’s squad either.

There appear to be plenty of pluses regarding a possible swoop for the Palace dynamo, but with the Eagles set to lose Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, they’ll be understandably desperate not to part with the England international unless a truly extraordinary offer comes their way.

Whether Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will dig deep for the cash to sign him remains to be seen.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions