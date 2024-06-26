Contact made: Liverpool open talks over potential swoop for Real Madrid attacker – report

Liverpool have reportedly reached out to Real Madrid about the possibility of signing one player from the Champions League winners.

According to the print edition of Marca (via The Mirror), the Reds have made contact with the LaLiga giants regarding Arda Guler, who’s been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu after only one year in the Spanish capital.

However, having joined Los Blancos so recently, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are reluctant to part with the 19-year-old attacker, who still has five years remaining on his contract.

Last week, Guler served notice of his talent by scoring one of the best goals of Euro 2024 so far with a long-range effort in Turkiye’s 3-1 win over Georgia in a thrilling encounter.

It continued his fine run of form from the end of the club season, having struck five times in as many LaLiga games during Real Madrid’s run-in to the campaign as he sought to make up for lost time after being sidelined with injuries from August to January (Transfermarkt).

Capable of playing on either flank or in the number 10 role (Transfermarkt), the 19-year-old would offer tremendous versatility to Arne Slot if Liverpool were to snap him up. His ability to line out on the right could see him emerge as the long-term successor to Mo Salah, should the teenager make the move to Anfield.

It could take an especially enticing proposal to lure Guler from the Bernabeu, with the club keen to hold onto him and the player most probably looking to build upon his excellent end to 2023/24 and possibly establish himself in Ancelotti’s side, although the arrival of a certain Kylian Mbappe will make that more challenging.

LFC chiefs will have another opportunity to assess the teenager when Turkiye face Czechia in their final Euro 2024 group game tonight, with a draw being enough to see them advance to the knockout rounds.

The Real Madrid youngster still has plenty to prove, but if he were to extrapolate his form over the last couple of months across an entire, injury-free season, he’d have the makings of an exceptional talent.

