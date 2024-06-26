(Video) Irony won’t be lost on Liverpool fans with Postecoglou’s England comments

England played out another stinkfest and with the best passer in the team sat on the bench, there was an obvious lack of quality in the team.

Speaking about the performance after the game, Ange Postecoglou said: “All three [midfielders] Declan, Conor and Jude – kind of play the same way in terms of their passing.

READ MORE: (Video) Kyle Walker’s hapless cross shows why Alexander-Arnold is the better player

“You need somebody creative in there who’se prepared to gamble in one sense, but also has the vision and clarity of thought to say; ‘when I recieve this ball, it’s going forward.’

“This provides movement from players further up.”

READ MORE: (Video) Southgate explains Alexander-Arnold omission with subtle dig at Trent

If only Gareth Southgate had a creative player who he could deploy in the middle of the pitch and was brave enough to play these balls in behind.

Instead, our vice captain is made a scapegoat and replaced in the side by Conor Gallagher.

You can view Postecoglou’s comments courtesy of ITV (via @Biggies_MaIIs on X):

Ange Postecoglu has just described Trent to a T at the end of his analysis there. LOL. pic.twitter.com/mFk5w3wrvs — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) June 25, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions