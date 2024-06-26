Mac Allister reflects on ‘difficult’ opening bout in Copa America

Alexis Mac Allister may not be the star man in Lionel Messi’s national side but he is certainly among the most important, something he will be hoping to maintain.

Speaking after an opening day victory in the Copa America, our No.10 said (translated): “It was a difficult match to play, head-to-head on the entire court. It was a very tough match and we came away with the victory, which is the most important thing.

“We always approach the games with everything we have. Now we have to rest and think about Peru.”

Given his attacking prowess that was confirmed with an interesting statistic post match, we can expect that the midfielder will have a key role to play in the competition.

Looking ahead to facing Peru after the victory over Chile too, shows that the former Brighton man expects to be involved throughout the tournament.

Fingers crossed that he can continue to make a big impact for the World Cup winners and return to the Reds full of confidence, perhaps even with another winners’ medal.

Given a strong first season at Anfield, there’s no doubt that the 25-year-old will continue to rise to the challenges that the tournament will pose him.

Arne Slot will also no doubt be watching on with interest to see how well one of our key players could perform in a new look side for his maiden campaign.

You can view Mac Allister’s comments via @Argentina on X:

🏆 #CopaAmérica 🎙️ Alexis Mac Allister: "Siempre encaramos los partidos con todo lo que tenemos. Ahora queda descansar y pensar en Perú". — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) June 26, 2024

