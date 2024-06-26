(Video) Mac Allister and Messi link up with Liverpool man inches from goal

The Copa America is now underway and Alexis Mac Allister is among the Liverpool contingent at the competition, hoping to make an impact.

Starting the opening match for Argentina, our No.10 linked up well with Lionel Messi in a moment that nearly led to the first goal.

It was the Inter Miami attacker that stood over a free-kick that was delicately lofted into the box and met the boot of our midfielder.

Unfortunately, the former Brighton man couldn’t convert the chance and score his nation’s first goal of the tournament.

You can watch the Mac Allister and Messi chance (from 2:01) via Premier Sports on YouTube:

