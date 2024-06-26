Surprising Mac Allister stat from Copa America could change Liverpool approach

Alexis Mac Allister enjoyed a solid first season as a Liverpool player and his performances were consistent, even if in a slightly different position to what many first expected.

After his first game at this summer’s Copa America, the Argentina national side’s X account reported (translated): ‘Rodrigo de Paul and Alexis Mac Allister were the players who shot at the opponent’s goal the most times.’

Given his deeper role for the Reds, we haven’t always been able to see the attacking prowess of the midfielder during this past campaign.

Given more of a licence to attack could mean that we see the former Brighton man shine in the USA for the World Cup winners and may even give Arne Slot an idea.

If the 25-year-old continues to show his forward-thinking talents and converts more chances, which he came close to doing against Chile, a new approach could be made.

We saw with the seven goals and seven assists that were recorded in a debut season for our No.10 that he could comfortably be a player we push further forward, on a more regular basis.

Perhaps a new formation will allow more attacking freedom and thus more of these stats that were seen on the international stage, being replicated at Anfield.

Whatever the new boss decides to do though, it’s pretty certain that that Macca will play a key role.

You can view the Mac Allister stat via @Argentina on X:

