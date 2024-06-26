‘Talks took place’ – European club ‘pushing’ to land Liverpool gem who can ‘imagine’ joining them

One of Germany’s leading football reporters has provided an update regarding the future of a sought-after young player at Liverpool.

RB Leipzig are among the European clubs eyeing a potential move for Tyler Morton this summer (The Athletic), and it appears that the Bundesliga outfit have now reached out for the 21-year-old.

Relaying an update from his Sky Germany colleague Philipp Hinze, Florian Plettenberg posted on X that ‘concrete talks took place’ between the relevant parties, with the Red Bull-owned club ‘pushing for a loan with an option to buy’, although LFC have no interest in such a deal.

It’s added that the young midfielder ‘can really imagine’ himself moving to Marco Rose’s side, although ‘no agreements’ have been made just yet.

🔴 RB Leipzig, still interested to sign Tyler #Morton from Liverpool! ➡️ Concrete talks took place ➡️ Leipzig, pushing for a loan with an option to buy. #LFC, not interested in this loan structure. The 21 y/o can really imagine to join RB now. But no agreements yet.… pic.twitter.com/R6VEyxjyC2 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 26, 2024

If Liverpool are to loan Morton to Leipzig, then all parties concerned will hope that it doesn’t go the same way as Fabio Carvalho’s move to the Bundesliga outfit last year, which was cut short midway through the season due to a lack of game-time in Germany.

Coincidentally the pair then played alongside each other at Hull in the first few months of 2024, and they fell narrowly short of achieving a Championship play-off finish for the Tigers.

Despite the Red Bull-owned club’s ongoing pursuit of the youngster – who was previously dubbed ‘fantastic‘ by Irish football icon Liam Brady – a report from The Athletic this week claimed that he’s set to be given a chance to impress Arne Slot in pre-season.

That mightn’t materialise if Leipzig soon come back with an offer which is to Liverpool’s liking, and the Reds mustn’t accept anything other than an arrangement which they believe would be best for the player’s development.

Morton could yet make the move to Germany, and if he does, fingers crossed that it goes far smoother than Carvalho’s time in the Bundesliga last year.

